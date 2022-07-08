Horry County Planning Commission defers vote on proposed Highway 707 development

Submit a Tip
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials are holding off a vote on a proposed development in Murrells Inlet.

The Horry County Planning Commission heard a request from G3 Engineering during its meeting on Thursday, asking the commission to hold off a vote for 60 days. The commission then voted to approve the deferral.

The development in question involves the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707. G3 is looking to rezone around 22 acres in order to build 300 homes, including 10 duplexes, 30 townhomes and 288 multi-family units.

Those who already live in the area, however, are voicing their concerns.

“I’m just discouraged that there’s been so much building out of control,” said Cindy Sample. “None of these contractors are investing in infrastructure. You’re talking electric, drainage, sewage, water. The grid is going to get to the point where all this building is not going to be able to support”

Sample added that the area is already congested and is worried about what an influx of drivers could do to the road.

“You’re looking at [Highway] 707, which used to be a two-lane road, which is now four lanes in a turning lane. How many more drivers is that going to put in this area?”

Other neighbors, meanwhile, are worried about what more homes could mean for their own property.

“It could depreciate us a little,” said Tony Davis, who also lives in the area. “That’s what we’re all homeowners are worried about. I’ve always been positive about it but now this is just getting too much of everywhere around here.”

Efforts to reach out to G3 for a comment on the development went unanswered.

As of Thursday, it’s unclear when the commission will take up the development for a vote.

