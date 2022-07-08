Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free pet adoption events in July

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting free adoptions over the next two weeks for those looking to add a new member to the family.

The shelter recently announced that it has no open cages remaining and are looking to get as many animals adopted as possible.

GSHS will hold adoption events for cats and kittens from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the shelter’s location at Tanger Outlets off Highway 501, across from Carolina Pottery and behind The Uniform Outlet.

A separate event for dogs and puppies will be held on July 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the GSHS location on Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The events also fall as part of the annual statewide PickMe! SC campaign, organized by No Kill South Carolina and the Charleston Animal Society. The campaign runs through July 17.

