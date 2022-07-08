Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues with storm chances into the weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of heat and the threat of storms continues through the end of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY

Another round of high heat and humidity will continue for today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with feel like temperatures ranging from 105-110°. Another heat advisory has been issued for today and any time outside should be limited if it’s not at the beach or the pool.

Once again, the combination of high heat and humidity will spark off scattered storms by this afternoon. This will be similar to the last several days with the best chance of storms likely to come through the late evening hours.

THIS WEEKEND

Anytime you get a cold front in the summer, you appreciate it. Unfortunately, this cold front will be weak and drop into the Carolinas through Saturday. We will still appreciate it as it brings a few more clouds to the area late Saturday and into Sunday.

With this front and our high humidity, the risk for showers and storms will make for a potentially unsettled weekend forecast. Right now, the rain chances on Saturday look to be at 40% but will increase to 60% by Saturday night and into Sunday as the front slowly crawls through the region.

The front will offer up a bit of relief from the heat with the heat index and temperatures dropping noticeably by Sunday.

