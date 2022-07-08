Downed power lines close Glenns Bay Rd in Surfside, Santee Cooper responding

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The northbound lanes of Glenns Bay Road in Surfside are closed after downed power lines were reported.

Santee Cooper said a truck hit a power line pole in the 1400 area of Glenns Bay. Santee Cooper crews are on the scene.

Two customers report interrupted service.

Surfside Beach Public Information Officer Robert Blomquist said one person declined treatment from the responding Surfside Fire Department unit. No injuries have been reported.

Please avoid the area for the safety of crews on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Santee Cooper said the installation of a new pole and restored service is estimated to be complete by 12:45 p.m.

