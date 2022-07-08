Deputies investigating armed robbery in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the Pee Dee.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mart Gas, Grocery & ABC Store on S.C. Highway 41 Alternate.

According to deputies, the suspect placed two items on the counter before pulling a handgun from his waistband. They then pointed it at the cashier and demanded money.

The suspect then took the items and an undisclosed amount of money before leaving.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.

