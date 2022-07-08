Crews contain chemical spill in Conway stormwater system, city says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews located and contained a chemical spill in the City of Conway’s stormwater system on Friday, according to officials.

The city released a statement, describing the situation as a “potentially illicit discharge of chemicals.”

Crews also believed the incident to be contained as of around 2 p.m. Friday and were in the cleanup process.

The source of the spill was traced to a local business, and city staff continue to monitor the area.

The city added that there is no threat to the public.

Multiple city crews in Conway and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control responded to the incident.

