Beach Bike Shop in Myrtle Beach has been around in some capacity since 1950

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Family owned and operated, Beach Bike Shop has been around in some way since 1950. What started with car parts eventually converted into the local bike shop we know and love today.

After adding the bike side in 1990, the demand grew, and so did the bicycles. Today, they offer bikes for any terrain, have a repair shop, bike rentals and more.

Come along with us to cruise into the weekend!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.