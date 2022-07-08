Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

5 in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Darlington County shooting

5 in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Dalrington County shooting
5 in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Dalrington County shooting(DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five suspects are in custody after a fatal shooting in Hartsville Tuesday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. on June 5, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Bethel Rd. in Hartsville.

Deputies on the scene found two males with gunshot wounds. One was deceased. The second was treated for his wounds at a local hospital.

The case has been under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the last few days, investigators obtained and served warrants on Nathan Wallace, Shaquan Thomas, Eereon Hickman, and a juvenile male for murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Warrants were obtained and served on Lawrence Previtte for accessory before the fact of a felony, and accessory after the fact.

According to the report, Wallace allegedly fired shots into the residence from outside, then held the two victims hostage at gunpoint during an armed robbery and shot one of them in the leg.

Thomas and Hickman allegedly fired into the residence from outside as well as fatal shots and held the victims hostage the report states.

Previtte is alleged to have driven Wallace, Thomas, Hickman and the juvenile to the residence in order to rob the victims.

All five suspects are in custody at this time.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said this incident is currently under investigation and is pending in Circuit Court. The release of further information may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of the case.

“At this time, we feel pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. 30-4-40(3)(a)(b) that disclosure may ‘interfere with prospective LE proceedings,’ and ‘disclosure may deprive person(s) of a fair trial or impartial tribunal.’”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
Sydney Devin McDougall
Horry County police: Missing, endangered woman FOUND SAFE
Atlantic Beach, which is the nation’s only Black owned beach, is experiencing a major boom in...
Atlantic Beach, nation’s only Black-owned beach, sees major growth
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance
Cedric Locklear
Man charged after deputies find body of Robeson County woman

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Atlantic Beach, nation’s only Black-owned beach, sees major growth
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Uncle indicted after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Downed power lines close Glenns Bay Rd in Surfside, Santee Cooper responding
Downed power lines close Glenns Bay Rd in Surfside, Santee Cooper responding
.
VIDEO: Plane makes heart-stopping emergency landing on western NC highway