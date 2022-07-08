5 in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five suspects are in custody after a fatal shooting in Hartsville Tuesday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. on June 5, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Bethel Rd. in Hartsville.

Deputies on the scene found two males with gunshot wounds. One was deceased. The second was treated for his wounds at a local hospital.

The case has been under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the last few days, investigators obtained and served warrants on Nathan Wallace, Shaquan Thomas, Eereon Hickman, and a juvenile male for murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Warrants were obtained and served on Lawrence Previtte for accessory before the fact of a felony, and accessory after the fact.

According to the report, Wallace allegedly fired shots into the residence from outside, then held the two victims hostage at gunpoint during an armed robbery and shot one of them in the leg.

Thomas and Hickman allegedly fired into the residence from outside as well as fatal shots and held the victims hostage the report states.

Previtte is alleged to have driven Wallace, Thomas, Hickman and the juvenile to the residence in order to rob the victims.

All five suspects are in custody at this time.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said this incident is currently under investigation and is pending in Circuit Court. The release of further information may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of the case.

“At this time, we feel pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. 30-4-40(3)(a)(b) that disclosure may ‘interfere with prospective LE proceedings,’ and ‘disclosure may deprive person(s) of a fair trial or impartial tribunal.’”

