2 arrested after deputies find cocaine in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing drug charges after deputies found cocaine at a Pee Dee home on Thursday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a search warrant at a home on Raisin Road in Shannon. Along with the cocaine, deputies also seized marijuana and other drug paraphernalia during the search.

37-year-old Kendrick Jones and 30-year-old Keithan Chavis are each charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sale or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sale or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

As of Thursday night, Jones and Chavis are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191.

