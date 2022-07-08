Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 arrested after deputies find cocaine in Robeson County

Kendrick Jones, Keithan Chavis
Kendrick Jones, Keithan Chavis(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing drug charges after deputies found cocaine at a Pee Dee home on Thursday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a search warrant at a home on Raisin Road in Shannon. Along with the cocaine, deputies also seized marijuana and other drug paraphernalia during the search.

37-year-old Kendrick Jones and 30-year-old Keithan Chavis are each charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sale or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sale or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

As of Thursday night, Jones and Chavis are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center, each under a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
A scam that has been using the names of law enforcement agencies across the state has now hit...
Horry County, Myrtle Beach police warn community about fake shirt scam
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance

Latest News

Deputies investigating armed robbery in Marion County
Deputies investigating armed robbery in Marion County
Deputies: Man hurt after being shot by bondsman in Rowland
Quentin Ahmad Jean
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police find shooting victim during crash in downtown Myrtle Beach
arrest of Ature Javon Gray, 28, of Georgetown
Joint investigation leads to multiple drug, drug trafficking charges in Georgetown County