1 teen dead, 1 teen charged with manslaughter after live-streamed shooting

GARLAND, TX (WMBF) - One teen is dead and another is charged with manslaughter after a shooting during a social media live stream.

According to the Garland Police Department, 18-yr-old Princess Omobogie was shot by her 16 yr-old friend who was live-streaming the incident Tuesday evening.

Investigators said Omobogie was using a cell phone to live stream the 16-year-old displaying two handguns when one of the guns discharged, striking Omobogie, the report states.

Police said Omobogie was taken to the hospital. She succumbed to her injuries Thursday.

As the 16-year-old is a minor, her identity has not been released.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

