Suspect charged with attempted murder after police find shooting victim during crash in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged a suspect in the early morning shooting Wednesday on Hwy 501 and Broadway.

MBPD said Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the report, police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Highway 501 and Broadway Street after hearing several gunshots.

While headed to the scene, officers came across a car crash near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

They checked the driver and found that person had multiple gunshot wounds. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated. No word on that person’s condition.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle involved by using the city cameras.

Jean was taken into custody immediately following the shooting incident, MBPD said.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information, please contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-013383. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent by email to intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or through our social media accounts.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.