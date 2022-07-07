Submit a Tip
The Storybook Experience at Wonders Theatre in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For an enchanting show fit for a prince or princess, The Storybook Experience at Wonders Theatre at Broadway at the Beach is a must see.

We loved getting a sneak peek into the show, hearing from Cinderella, and learning about character appearances throughout the community.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

