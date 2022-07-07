At the State House, Planned Parenthood hosts ‘Day of Action’ rally as legislators lay groundwork to limit abortion in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - As state legislators meet at South Carolina’s State House for the first meeting that will lay the groundwork for changes to the state’s abortion law, Planned Parenthood hosts a “Day of Action” rally outside.

On Thursday, the S.C. House of Representatives will hold its first public hearing during a special Ad Hoc Committee meeting to consider whether to ban or protect abortion rights in the state.

At that time, Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic will host a rally and “people’s hearing” outside of the Blatt Building in order to give more members of the public an opportunity to testify.

Abortion is currently banned in South Carolina after around six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many people even know they’re pregnant. South Carolina state senators have introduced Senate Bill 1373, a bill that would completely ban all abortion, criminalize medical providers, and make it illegal to help a person get an abortion in another state.

