Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators at the scene of Hwy 74 shooting
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies and investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting just outside Rowland.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms that Criminal Investigation Detectives along with NC Department of Insurance Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in the 7000 block of Highway 74 West.
This is a developing story.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.