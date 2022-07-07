Submit a Tip
Robeson County Sheriff's Office, investigators at the scene of Hwy 74 shooting

(Action News 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Jul. 7, 2022
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies and investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting just outside Rowland.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms that Criminal Investigation Detectives along with NC Department of Insurance Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in the 7000 block of Highway 74 West.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

