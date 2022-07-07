Submit a Tip
Man charged after deputies find body of Robeson County woman

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said the body of a missing Pee Dee woman has been found and now a man is charged with her death.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 38-year-old Jessica Locklear, of Maxton, was found Tuesday at a home on Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland.

According to deputies, Locklear had not been seen in several days but was not reported missing at the start of the investigation.

Authorities then charged 36-year-old Cedric Locklear, of Rowland, with first-degree murder, concealing/failing to report a death, altering/destroying and burning of personal property.

Cedric Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond as of Wednesday night.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

