Longs residents await new post office, frustrated with temporary solutions a year after fire

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A year has passed since a fire destroyed the Longs post office near Highway 50, leaving residents frustrate by temporary services in place.

The United States Postal Service announced last year it would suspend service at the building after it sustained major damage in the two-alarm blaze.

Over the past year, those in the area had to get their mail and deliveries made at the post office in North Myrtle Beach.

“Now you’ve got a truck that can only hold a couple hundred pounds of it. I don’t trust the truck,” said Charles Hall, who lives in Longs. “We’re going to have to go to Myrtle, that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

A month after the fire, the Longs location put up P.O. Boxes for people to receive their mail. The location also provided a small, mobile post office - but residents argue those services were still limited.

“After the fire, it was kind of crazy to look at,” said Jimmy Harrison. “There’s no actual post office here, but once they put this up, we were able to use it and get our mail and stuff, but it would be better to have an actual building up,” said Jimmy Harrison, another resident who has used temporary services.

The place where the building used to stand looks barren, with weeds and debris from the building still on the floor.

Residents have also been frustrated with the long wait as the new post office is built.

“The wait has been tedious, I feel like it could have been put up faster than what it has been,” said Harrison.

Efforts to receive a comment from the USPS went unanswered, but the agency has previously stated the project is set to be completed by early 2023.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

