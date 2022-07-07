Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Joint investigation leads to multiple drug, drug trafficking charges in Georgetown County

arrest of Ature Javon Gray, 28, of Georgetown
arrest of Ature Javon Gray, 28, of Georgetown(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is out on bond after outstanding warrants led to multiple drug and drug trafficking charges.

A joint investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown City Police Department led to the arrest of Ature Javon Gray, 28, of Georgetown, on Wednesday.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said Gray’s arrest is part of the continuing effort to combat illegal drug activity in and around hotels and local businesses.

Agents took Gray into custody for outstanding narcotics warrants and executed search warrants at 702 Fogel St. and 120 Church St.

During the operation, agents reported discovering trafficking amounts of heroin, along with pills, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Charges include:

  • 2 counts of trafficking heroin 3rd offense
  • 1 count of distribution of heroin 3rd offense
  • 3 counts of distribution of Schedule II C/S 3rd offense
  • 1 count of possession with the intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine base 3rd offense
  • 2 counts of PWID Schedule II C/S 3rd offense
  • 2 counts of PWID marijuana 2nd offense
  • 1 count of distribution within a ½ mile of a school or park

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
A scam that has been using the names of law enforcement agencies across the state has now hit...
Horry County, Myrtle Beach police warn community about fake shirt scam
The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance

Latest News

While responding to a shooting, Myrtle Beach police officers said they came across a crash near...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police find shooting victim during crash in downtown Myrtle Beach
Atlantic Beach, which is the nation’s only Black owned beach, is experiencing a major boom in...
Atlantic Beach, nation’s only Black-owned beach, sees major growth
(Source: WALB)
Darlington sewers to benefit from $1.25M upgrade, rehab
Horry County Police
Horry County police investigating Socastee shooting involving minor