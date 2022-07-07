Joint investigation leads to multiple drug, drug trafficking charges in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man is out on bond after outstanding warrants led to multiple drug and drug trafficking charges.

A joint investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown City Police Department led to the arrest of Ature Javon Gray, 28, of Georgetown, on Wednesday.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said Gray’s arrest is part of the continuing effort to combat illegal drug activity in and around hotels and local businesses.

Agents took Gray into custody for outstanding narcotics warrants and executed search warrants at 702 Fogel St. and 120 Church St.

During the operation, agents reported discovering trafficking amounts of heroin, along with pills, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Charges include:

2 counts of trafficking heroin 3rd offense

1 count of distribution of heroin 3rd offense

3 counts of distribution of Schedule II C/S 3rd offense

1 count of possession with the intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine base 3rd offense

2 counts of PWID Schedule II C/S 3rd offense

2 counts of PWID marijuana 2nd offense

1 count of distribution within a ½ mile of a school or park

