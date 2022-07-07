Horry County police searching for missing, endangered woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing, endangered woman.

The Horry County Police Department said Sydney Devin McDougall was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Speedway gas station on Highway 90 in Longs.

Police added McDougall is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

She’s described as being 5′7″ and 150 pounds with red hair, green eyes and wearing a long, blue dress. The HCPD also said she is believed to be driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado with a South Carolina license plate UME-941.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

