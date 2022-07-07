Submit a Tip
Horry County GOP votes to deny Lazarus appeal in Horry County Council Chairman race

Mark Lazarus
Mark Lazarus(Source: Mark Lazarus campaign)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County GOP voted Thursday to deny an appeal contesting the results of the election for Horry County Council Chairman.

Mark Lazarus, who narrowly lost to incumbent Johnny Gardner in the June 28 runoff, asked all absentee ballots be counted after the county mistakenly sent Democrat absentee ballots to Republican voters shortly before the election.

The party’s executive committee said during a hearing on Thursday that Lazarus was a day late in filing his appeal, according to a state statute. Lazarus’s campaign stated that he entered his appeal on Tuesday.

The motion was denied and the case was thrown out.

The Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections said it 1,932 absentee ballots throughout the county prior to the runoff. However, 1,377 Democratic absentee ballots were accidentally sent to Republican voters.

The county cited an error in the ballot printing and mailing process by a third-party service, Sun Solutions. The cause of how this happened is still under investigation.

Lazarus claims only 140 absentee ballots were received by Tuesday’s deadline to be counted. He also said the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Board previously denied a request to delay certifying the results of the runoff.

Requests for comment from Gardner have not been returned. The Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Board also had no comment.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

