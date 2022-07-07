FIRST ALERT: Feeling like the triple digits, another round of storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dangerous heat and the threat of storms continues through the end of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY

We’re under another heat advisory for today with another round of feel like temperatures ranging from 105-110° this afternoon. Actual highs will reach 90° on the Grand Strand with the mid 90s inland. The only relief will come in the form of scattered afternoon downpours and storms.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with a heat index reaching 105-110°. (WMBF)

While not everyone will see the rain, we do expect storms to be around by Thursday afternoon and evening. With plenty of fuel for the storms, some could produce strong wind gusts and frequent lightning. We’re under a LEVEL 2 risk for a few strong storms today. As we lose the heating of the day as the sun sets, expect the storms to slowly taper off as we head into the evening hours.

By this afternoon, another round of showers and storms will be expected. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

Heat and humidity will continue for Friday with another round of heat indices ranging from 105-110. It will more than likely be another day with a heat advisory issued for the area.

The heat index tomorrow will return back to the 105° range. (WMBF)

Another round of afternoon showers and storms will be possible for Friday, bringing some relief to those areas who pick up on the storms. While a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, we’ll drop the chance for severe storms down to the LEVEL 1 risk for Friday, meaning a very low chance of severe weather.

Here's a look at what radar could look like for Friday evening. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

An approaching cold front will keep the forecast active through the weekend. While it’s not a washout, rain chances will increase in coverage by Saturday afternoon. We’ve increased the rain chances not only for Saturday but for Sunday as well. There will still be dry time through the weekend, especially Saturday morning.

Here's a look at the forecast for the weekend. Not a washout but better coverage in storms is expected. (WMBF)

The heat index hits 105° again Saturday but drops to end the weekend as more clouds arrive. We’ll catch a break from the dangerous heat early next week as the cold front sinks south. Rain chances are turning much lower by Monday.

