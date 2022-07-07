Submit a Tip
Conway police seek identity of person of interest in bank-related forgery(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are working to identify a person of interest in a forgery case at Conway National Bank in the City of Conway.

According to the report, officers opened an investigation into the alleged forgery at the bank on June 8.

If you know the individual pictured below, please call Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.

