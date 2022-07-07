1 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 544 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed after a crash left one person hurt in Conway on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Pace Circle at 4:40 p.m.

The person hurt has been taken to the hospital, but no additional word was provided on their condition.

HCFR added that Conway-bound lanes are shut down as of 5:15 p.m. Officials also asked drivers to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

