1 hurt, lanes closed after crash on Highway 544 in Conway
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed after a crash left one person hurt in Conway on Thursday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Pace Circle at 4:40 p.m.
The person hurt has been taken to the hospital, but no additional word was provided on their condition.
HCFR added that Conway-bound lanes are shut down as of 5:15 p.m. Officials also asked drivers to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
