At what rate are women seeking abortions?

According to the Guttmacher Institute, abortion care rose 8% from 2017 to 2020.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The number of women seeking abortions is on the rise increasing 8% from 2017 to 2020.

That’s more than 930,000 abortions in 2020 up from more than 862,000 in 2017.

When it comes to who’s seeking abortion care, numbers provided by the Guttmacher Institute revealed 39% of abortion patients were white, 28% were Black, and 25% were Hispanic.

Alisha Gordon is the founder of The Current Project, an advocacy organization that supports Black single mothers.

Gordon shares how she believes the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade may impact women of color.

“There’s a misalignment here for Black and brown women are more likely to suffer at the hands of economic injustices, and this conversation of abortion adds another layer to that,” said Gordon.

As far as age groups, 60% of abortion patients were in their 20s. Twenty-five percent were in their 30s.

In 2020, one in five pregnancies ended in abortion.

Carol Tobias is the president of the National Right to Life Organization.

“I think you will see women falling into if it’s not legal there must be something wrong with it,” said Tobias. “I don’t know how much the numbers will drop, but I certainly think they will to some extent.”

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Biden administration is calling on Congress to act to restore Roe vs. Wade.

Democrats say they’re exploring legislation that will protect women’s health data, the right to travel freely, as well as reintroduce the Women’s Health Protection Act which would re-enforce abortion access.

