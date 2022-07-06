Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police find shooting victim during crash in downtown Myrtle Beach

While responding to a shooting, Myrtle Beach police officers said they came across a crash near...
While responding to a shooting, Myrtle Beach police officers said they came across a crash near 8th Avenue North and found the driver with multiple gunshot wounds.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting and a crash in the downtown area.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Highway 501 and Broadway Street after hearing several gunshots.

While headed to the scene, officers came across a car crash near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

They checked the driver and found that person had multiple gunshot wounds. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated. No word on that person’s condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Tips can also be sent by email to intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or through the police department’s social media accounts.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Brother Shuckers restaurant in Carolina Forest announced on Tuesday that it is permanently...
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday

Latest News

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who allegedly attempted to rob a...
Marion County deputies search for suspects in attempted Dollar General robbery
Florence County investigators seek ‘person of interest’ after several vehicle thefts
Florence County investigators seek ‘person of interest’ after several vehicle thefts
Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts pleads guilty
Image courtesy of MGN.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly shooting at Dillon County holiday weekend cookout