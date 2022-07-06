Police find shooting victim during crash in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting and a crash in the downtown area.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Highway 501 and Broadway Street after hearing several gunshots.

While headed to the scene, officers came across a car crash near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

They checked the driver and found that person had multiple gunshot wounds. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated. No word on that person’s condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Tips can also be sent by email to intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or through the police department’s social media accounts.

