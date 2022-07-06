Police: 19-year-old believed to be ‘held against her will’ found safe

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police announced that a missing 19-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police announced Tuesday night that Comonte Evans had been found.

The Lake City Police Department posted on Saturday that she had missing for several hours from the city of Florence and her last known location was within the Lake City area.

Authorities believed she was being held against her will by a man who goes by the name Brian.

Police have not said where she was found and if any arrests were made in connection to her disappearance.

