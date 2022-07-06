Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: 19-year-old believed to be ‘held against her will’ found safe

Comonte Evans
Comonte Evans(Source: Lake City Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police announced that a missing 19-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police announced Tuesday night that Comonte Evans had been found.

The Lake City Police Department posted on Saturday that she had missing for several hours from the city of Florence and her last known location was within the Lake City area.

Authorities believed she was being held against her will by a man who goes by the name Brian.

Police have not said where she was found and if any arrests were made in connection to her disappearance.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Brother Shuckers restaurant in Carolina Forest announced on Tuesday that it is permanently...
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases
A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian's home
Kershaw Co. toddler taken by mother safe after police chase
A scam that has been using the names of law enforcement agencies across the state has now hit...
Horry County, Myrtle Beach police warn community about fake shirt scam
A few strong storms will move in this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat Wednesday, followed by a few strong storms
Mark Lazarus
Lazarus appealing to Horry County GOP, asks for all absentee ballots to be counted