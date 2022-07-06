Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’

A gas station in Georgia reports it lost around $12,000 after selling gas at a discount over the holiday weekend for the community. (Source: WTOC)
By Shea Schrader and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A gas station in Georgia wanted to give back to the community over the holiday weekend by saving drivers a few dollars at the pump.

WTOC reports A to Z convenience store in Hinesville discounted its gas price to under $2 per gallon for those paying cash and traveling for Independence Day.

“Everyone’s wallet is taking a hit right now. So, the least we can do as a local, independently owned convenience store is to give back to the community,” owner Ravi Patel said.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend. But not at A to Z, at least for about three hours.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. They’re always doing something for the community. They’re always giving back,” said longtime customer Darlene Hills.

Those in line for the gas said higher prices had put a strain on their wallets. So, waiting for hours to fill up for cheap was no problem.

“You can’t beat the price. Especially now with gas prices almost five dollars,” said customer Maggie Jackson.

Patel said he estimated his business lost as much as $12,000 in the three-hour sale but it was worth it seeing the smiles on his customers’ faces.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Brother Shuckers restaurant in Carolina Forest announced on Tuesday that it is permanently...
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance
.
VIDEO: Police find shooting victim during crash in downtown Myrtle Beach
While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.
Man overdoses on vitamin D, spends 8 days in hospital
According to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest...
Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions