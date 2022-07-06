North Myrtle Beach City Council passes 2.25 mm amendment to plastic bag ban

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously passed the second reading of an amendment to the plastic bag ban on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, council members passed the first reading of an amendment to the ban that would allow the use of reusable plastic bags with a thickness of 2.25 mm or greater.

It was recommended by city administrators because of the supply chain issues that businesses are experiencing.

“Several local and national businesses told city leaders that they were having trouble obtaining paper bags and reusable bags,” the city said in a press release.

Restricting “single-use” plastic bags within the city limits went into effect July 1 after more than one delay.

RELATED | North Myrtle Beach plastic bag ordinance delayed until July 2022

A previous postponement had Jan. 1, 2023, as the new start date for the city’s ban; however, after input from the community and discussion among council members, it was decided to cut the proposed year-long postponement to a six-month postponement.

RELATED | Single-use plastic ban in North Myrtle Beach takes effect Friday with one exception

For more information about the ban, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.