Marion County deputies search for suspects in attempted Dollar General robbery

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who allegedly attempted to rob a Dollar General Tuesday night.

According to MCSO, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on July 5, two young black males attempted to enter the Dollar General at 3969 North Business 501 near the Bypass wearing ski masks.

The report states that employees had already locked the doors due to the suspicious behavior of another individual. That individual was interviewed and cleared.

“We also want to give credit to the store employees who were proactive in their safety by locking the doors,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a released statement.

The two men pictured above approached the store on foot, the report states. One attempts to enter the store while the other approaches a woman in her car.

MCSO said the assailant wearing the red ski mask threatened a woman with a hammer and told her she “better not say a word.”

Both men left the store, heading towards Planters Ridge Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said while the photos are of poor quality they hope someone may recognize the masks or shoes.

If you have any information regarding this attempted robbery please contact 843-424-8399 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372. You may remain anonymous.

