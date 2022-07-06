Lumberton man charged in woman’s murder also facing kidnapping, rape charges

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police in Lumberton announced Wednesday that a man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting will face more charges.

In addition to first-degree murder, authorities said 35-year-old Jermaine Johnson is also being charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson is charged with the death of 45-year-old Barbara Baxley. Lumbert police said officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to Rozier Homes public housing complex, located off South Seneca Street, about a woman who had been assaulted.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman outside. She told police that a man forced her inside her home and assaulted her.

Investigators said the man then went into a bedroom where the woman’s mother, Baxley, was assaulted. Investigators said Baxley was then shot and killed.

Online records show Johnson is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charge. He was, however, granted a $260,000 surety bond for the other charges. His next court hearing is set for Thursday.

Police said more charges are pending lab results.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.