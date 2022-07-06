Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lumberton man charged in woman’s murder also facing kidnapping, rape charges

Jermaine Johnson
Jermaine Johnson(Robeson County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police in Lumberton announced Wednesday that a man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting will face more charges.

In addition to first-degree murder, authorities said 35-year-old Jermaine Johnson is also being charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson is charged with the death of 45-year-old Barbara Baxley. Lumbert police said officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to Rozier Homes public housing complex, located off South Seneca Street, about a woman who had been assaulted.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman outside. She told police that a man forced her inside her home and assaulted her.

Investigators said the man then went into a bedroom where the woman’s mother, Baxley, was assaulted. Investigators said Baxley was then shot and killed.

Online records show Johnson is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charge. He was, however, granted a $260,000 surety bond for the other charges. His next court hearing is set for Thursday.

Police said more charges are pending lab results.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Brother Shuckers restaurant in Carolina Forest announced on Tuesday that it is permanently...
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Missing Lake City woman believed to be ‘held against her will’ found safe, police say
.
VIDEO: Horry County, Myrtle Beach police warn community about fake shirt scam
.
VIDEO: Police find shooting victim during crash in downtown Myrtle Beach
Coroner ID’s man killed in Darlington County shooting