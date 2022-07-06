Horry County, Myrtle Beach police warn community about fake shirt scam

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A scam that has been using the names of law enforcement agencies across the state has now hit the Grand Strand.

Horry County and Myrtle Beach police departments said that texts are going around attempting to sell department shirts.

The text message claims that the police departments are selling shirts and states that a person can get $10 off if they order now and click a link. But do not click the link because it is a scam, according to police.

“We did not send the texts, we are not selling shirts, and $10 off of a nonexistent shirt is a bad deal,” the Horry County Police Department stated in a post. “Unfortunately, this text scam has been making the rounds nationwide. Within the last few days, South Carolina police and fire departments have become targets of the scam.”

If you receive one of these text messages you should do the following:

Avoid clicking the link

Block or report the sender as a scammer

Delete the message

HCPD said it does not solicit sales through text messages and any campaign to sell shirts would be advertised on its social media page and website.

Myrtle Beach police said that if you are unsure of charities and donations that are sent through a text message, you should reach out to law enforcement.

