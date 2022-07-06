Hit-and-run victim was ‘Outer Banks’ crew member, casting agency says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A casting company says the victim of a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on James Island was a crew member of the Netflix series “Outer Banks.”

A Facebook post from Kimmie Stewart Casting says the victim, identified as 22-year-old Alexander Jennings, was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the new season.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Jennings died at approximately 3:12 a.m. at MUSC from injuries suffered in the crash.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp said a pedestrian, later identified as Jennings, was walking on the road when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the area, then hit by a second vehicle that also left the scene.

