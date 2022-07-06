Submit a Tip
Florence County investigators seek 'person of interest' after several vehicle thefts

Florence County investigators seek ‘person of interest’ after several vehicle thefts
Florence County investigators seek ‘person of interest’ after several vehicle thefts(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest after several vehicles were stolen on or around July 1.

Investigators say the individual pictured may have information regarding thefts that took place in the Olanta area of Florence County.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of the individual to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 438 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting tips via peedeeswanted.com, downloading “P3 Tips” on smartphones or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips could be worth $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

