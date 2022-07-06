FIRST ALERT: Summer heat continues, increasing storms chances arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dangerous heat and the threat of storms look to stick around through the weekend.

THURSDAY

Another heat advisory looks likely Thursday as the heat index climbs above 105° into the afternoon. The only relief will come in the form of scattered afternoon downpours and storms.

While not everybody will see the rain, we do expect some storms to be around Thursday afternoon and evening. With plenty of fuel for storms, some could produce strong wind gusts and frequent lightning. Expect the rain chances to slowly taper off after sunset.

Expect a better chance of storms Thursday afternoon (WMBF)

FRIDAY

Friday will feature another very similar forecast... high heat and storm chances. The heat index again approaches 105°, and we again look for more afternoon storms around.

THIS WEEKEND

An approaching cold front will keep the forecast active through the weekend. While not a washout either day, expect more of those storms to be around both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. At this point, Saturday looks to be the driest of the two days.

The heat index hits 105° again Saturday but drops to end the weekend as more clouds arrive.

We’ll catch a break from the dangerous heat early next week as the cold front sinks south. Rain chances are turning much lower by Monday.

The forecast will remain active through the weekend (WMBF)

