Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Summer heat continues, increasing storms chances arrive

The heat index hits 105 each afternoon through Saturday
The heat index hits 105 each afternoon through Saturday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dangerous heat and the threat of storms look to stick around through the weekend.

THURSDAY

Another heat advisory looks likely Thursday as the heat index climbs above 105° into the afternoon. The only relief will come in the form of scattered afternoon downpours and storms.

While not everybody will see the rain, we do expect some storms to be around Thursday afternoon and evening. With plenty of fuel for storms, some could produce strong wind gusts and frequent lightning. Expect the rain chances to slowly taper off after sunset.

Expect a better chance of storms Thursday afternoon
Expect a better chance of storms Thursday afternoon(WMBF)

FRIDAY

Friday will feature another very similar forecast... high heat and storm chances. The heat index again approaches 105°, and we again look for more afternoon storms around.

THIS WEEKEND

An approaching cold front will keep the forecast active through the weekend. While not a washout either day, expect more of those storms to be around both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. At this point, Saturday looks to be the driest of the two days.

The heat index hits 105° again Saturday but drops to end the weekend as more clouds arrive.

We’ll catch a break from the dangerous heat early next week as the cold front sinks south. Rain chances are turning much lower by Monday.

The forecast will remain active through the weekend
The forecast will remain active through the weekend(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Brother Shuckers restaurant in Carolina Forest announced on Tuesday that it is permanently...
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday

Latest News

Here's what radar could look like today.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat Wednesday, followed by a few storms
A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Lightning strike in the dunes in Cherry Grove
PHOTOS: 4th of July storms along Grand Strand