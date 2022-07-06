FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat Wednesday, followed by a few strong storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity will push the heat index into the dangerous category for Wednesday afternoon, followed by the risk for a few strong storms this evening.

WEDNESDAY

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the area from 11 AM through 7 PM today. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb to around 90° with the inland areas reaching well into the mid-upper 90s. Inland Horry County will reach the mid 90s with Florence, Darlington and other areas along I-95 pushing the upper 90s this afternoon. With high humidity, the heat index will climb as high as 104-109° through the afternoon and evening. If you have to be out today, make sure you stay hydrated and give yourself plenty of breaks.

The heat index will climb into the 105° range with a heat advisory in place. (WMBF)

With so much heat & humidity in the atmosphere, a very unstable air mass will sit right overtop of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This will build plenty of storm fuel and set the stage for a few strong to severe storms by this evening. Model data this morning continues to suggest that the storms will likely hold off until late in the evening and after sunset.

A few strong storms will move in this evening. (WMBF)

Any storm that develops will have the potential to become strong or even severe today. Those storms will have the risk of producing strong wind gusts, dangerous lightning and locally heavy very rain. A Level 2 risk is in place for this evening.

The risk for a few strong storms will continue today with the main threat being to the north. A strong storm or two is still possible for the beaches this evening. (WMBF)

THURSDAY

Rinse & repeat! No, seriously. Our forecast for tomorrow is almost identical. Another round of excessive heat with a heat index near 105°, followed by a round of strong to severe storms. Heat advisories will likely be issued again for tomorrow before another round of strong to severe storms for the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.

Plenty of heat and humidity tomorrow with a round of afternoon showers & storms. (WMBF)

There’s no distinct pattern to who will have the best chance to see storms tomorrow. Any storm that does develop looks to be in the afternoon and evening for Thursday with another chance for a few strong to severe storms. Threats will remain the same with gusty winds, dangerous lightning and very heavy rainfall.

WEEKEND

As we look ahead toward the weekend, more of the same weather is expected to continue for Friday and Saturday with high heat and humidity. Storm chances will continue to be featured in the afternoon and evening hours with locally heavy rainfall in those stronger storms. Don’t cancel any weekend plans but prepare to maybe be impacted by these storms from time to time both days. A cold front will usher in rain chances and cooler weather for Sunday.

This unsettled hot and humid weather pattern will continue before changes arrive on Sunday. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.