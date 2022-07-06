Dining with Dockery: Benjamin’s Bakery & Cafe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re headed to a Grand Strand staple in this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery. Andrew and Halley head to Surfside Beach to show you Benjamin’s Bakery & Cafe.

From the delicious bread to the sweet treats, Benjamin’s is family owned and operated and has been in the Grand Strand since 1994.

The best part about today? We get to show you both the Bakery and the Cafe!

If you’ve never ate here, you’re missing out. Head to Surfside and tell them that Andrew and Halley sent you. The bakery offers a variety of baked goods from breads, rolls, bagels and sweets! Meanwhile, in the Cafe, you can have a little bit of everything from coffee, espresso, breakfast and lunch!

In the full video above, you can watch a few of the items Andrew tried out on Grand Strand Today! You can also visit their website for a full look at the bakery and café items.

