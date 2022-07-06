Submit a Tip
Coroner ID’s man killed in Darlington County shooting

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed as a result of a shooting in the Pee Dee early Tuesday, according to an official.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Bethel Road at around 1:45 a.m. Responding deputies later found two people who had been shot, one of whom died at the hospital.

The other person was still being treated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later ruled the death a homicide and identified the person who died as 31-year-old Steven Stallons, of Hartsville.

The case remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

