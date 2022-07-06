Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway-area church evacuated due to fire, no injuries reported

Crews respond to fire at Conway-area church
Crews respond to fire at Conway-area church(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire at a church in the Conway area on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from Horry County Fire Rescue said the department was called to 4107 Highway 378 at 4:10 p.m.

A web search of the address matches it to the Conway Church Church of Christ.

Officials said the building involved was evacuated out of precaution, but no injuries were reported.

HCFR also said “malfunctioning equipment” appeared to cause the fire and a “burning odor” was also reported.

The Conway Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Brother Shuckers restaurant in Carolina Forest announced on Tuesday that it is permanently...
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday

Latest News

VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach passes amendment to plastic bag ban
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach passes amendment to plastic bag ban
.
VIDEO: Horry County, Myrtle Beach police warn community about fake shirt scam
.
VIDEO: Sky Bar owner sues city of North Myrtle Beach over noise ordinance
.
VIDEO: Police find shooting victim during crash in downtown Myrtle Beach