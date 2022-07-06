Conway-area church evacuated due to fire, no injuries reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire at a church in the Conway area on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from Horry County Fire Rescue said the department was called to 4107 Highway 378 at 4:10 p.m.

A web search of the address matches it to the Conway Church Church of Christ.

Officials said the building involved was evacuated out of precaution, but no injuries were reported.

HCFR also said “malfunctioning equipment” appeared to cause the fire and a “burning odor” was also reported.

The Conway Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

