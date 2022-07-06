Cheers to 28 years with Benjamin’s Bakery

Submit a Tip
By Halley Murrow
Jul. 6, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What started as a local bakery here along the Grand Strand nearly 28 years ago has since expanded in more ways than they ever imagined. Benjamin’s Bakery and Café in Surfside Beach is a local staple and after one visit it’s easy to see why.

We loved hearing from longtime employees and customers, taste testing our way through on Dining with Dockery, and even heading behind the scenes in the bakery.

Come along with us!

