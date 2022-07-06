Ale Espinosa joined the WMBF News Team in June 2022 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Coming from Orlando, Florida, Ale graduated from The University of Central Florida with a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Criminal Justice.

Being bilingual and originally born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ale worked with Univison Orlando in 2021 where she covered breaking news and topics important to the community.

Ale has a deep passion for representing the Hispanic/LatinX community through storytelling and those whose stories go unheard. Her goal is to give a voice to the voiceless through journalism.

In her free time, Ale can be found exploring the Grand Strand and all it has to offer. Ale is excited and honored to be a part of the WMBF News Team and will work to inform viewers about what’s happening in their community.

If you have a story you would like Ale to tell, email her at alejandra.espinosa@wmbfnews.com.

