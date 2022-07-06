Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Ale Espinosa

Ale Espinosa
Ale Espinosa(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ale Espinosa joined the WMBF News Team in June 2022 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Coming from Orlando, Florida, Ale graduated from The University of Central Florida with a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Criminal Justice.

Being bilingual and originally born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ale worked with Univison Orlando in 2021 where she covered breaking news and topics important to the community.

Ale has a deep passion for representing the Hispanic/LatinX community through storytelling and those whose stories go unheard. Her goal is to give a voice to the voiceless through journalism.

In her free time, Ale can be found exploring the Grand Strand and all it has to offer. Ale is excited and honored to be a part of the WMBF News Team and will work to inform viewers about what’s happening in their community.

If you have a story you would like Ale to tell, email her at alejandra.espinosa@wmbfnews.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Brother Shuckers restaurant in Carolina Forest announced on Tuesday that it is permanently...
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases
North Myrtle Beach
Business owners say new North Myrtle Beach ordinance puts small business in jeopardy
A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday

Latest News

Makayla Evans
Makayla Evans
Eric Richards
Eric Richards
Samuel Shelton
Samuel Shelton
Ashley Boles
Ashley Boles