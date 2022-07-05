Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - As fraud numbers continue to increase, identity protection experts are urging parents to freeze their child’s credit to avoid a lifetime of financial headaches.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity fraud incidents increased around 45% in 2020, with children frequently the target.

James Lee, the COO for the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit focused on helping people with identity crimes, said it’s more important than ever for parents to consider freezing their children’s credit because in many cases a child’s social security number is more valuable than the parent’s information. 

“Because, think of this way, it’s clean, it’s never been used,” Lee said. “So, an identity thief who obtains a child’s information can use it for a decade or more before anybody realizes that there’s something wrong.”

He said often the first time you figure out their social security number is compromised is when your child applies for college.

Lee said if it’s been going on for decades, this can have lifelong consequences for your child and be very difficult to fix.

To get more info on how to freeze your child’s credit, visit https://www.equifax.com/personal/education/identity-theft/freezing-your-childs-credit-report-faq/

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning on...
Four building fires caused by lightning strikes in North Myrtle Beach, firefighters say
Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand
File picture of the American Pride March in years past in North Myrtle Beach
Severe weather forces cancellation of American Pride March in North Myrtle Beach