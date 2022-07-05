Some Horry County summer meal locations to be temporarily closed this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some summer meal locations for Horry County students will be temporarily closed this week.

The 2022 Summer Break Café program offers free summer meals to children 18 and under. Meals that are served must be eaten on the school site in the café dining area.

The school district said that a few locations will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

CLICK HERE for locations that are impacted.

