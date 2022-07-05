Submit a Tip
Some Horry County summer meal locations to be temporarily closed this week

The HCS 2022 Summer Break Café program offers free summer meals to children 18 and under.
The HCS 2022 Summer Break Café program offers free summer meals to children 18 and under.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some summer meal locations for Horry County students will be temporarily closed this week.

The 2022 Summer Break Café program offers free summer meals to children 18 and under. Meals that are served must be eaten on the school site in the café dining area.

The school district said that a few locations will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

CLICK HERE for locations that are impacted.

