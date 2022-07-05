Sharp Designs and Landscapes voted best landscaping in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sharp Designs and Landscapes based in Murrells Inlet, SC are this year’s winner for best landscaping in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest.

We loved learning about the services they offer, what sets them apart, and what it means to be voted the best the year. To learn more about them, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.