Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCDNR investigating two boating incidents following Cherry Grove 4th of July fireworks

Ocean file picture
Ocean file picture(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were busy following the fireworks in Cherry Grove.

Capt. Michael Thomas with SCDNR was called to two boating incidents between 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the North Strand.

In the first incident, Thomas said a boat lost power near the Cherry Grove Pier and ended up getting flipped over by the surf. The agency said that all occupants of the boat were able to make it to the beach.

Then officers were called to the South Jetty in Little River after a boat hit it. Thomas said that some people suffered minor injuries on board.

The SCDNR said both boating incidents are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning on...
Four building fires caused by lightning strikes in North Myrtle Beach, firefighters say
Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police searching for armed man who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman

Latest News

Horry County is now accepting its second round of applications for infrastructure projects...
Horry County accepting applications to fund various infrastructure projects with American Rescue Plan funds
Mark Lazarus
Lazarus appealing to Horry County GOP, asks for all absentee ballots to be counted
Investigation underway after 1 shot, killed in Darlington County, coroner confirms
The HCS 2022 Summer Break Café program offers free summer meals to children 18 and under.
Some Horry County summer meal locations to be temporarily closed this week