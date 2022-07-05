SCDNR investigating two boating incidents following Cherry Grove 4th of July fireworks

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were busy following the fireworks in Cherry Grove.

Capt. Michael Thomas with SCDNR was called to two boating incidents between 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the North Strand.

In the first incident, Thomas said a boat lost power near the Cherry Grove Pier and ended up getting flipped over by the surf. The agency said that all occupants of the boat were able to make it to the beach.

Then officers were called to the South Jetty in Little River after a boat hit it. Thomas said that some people suffered minor injuries on board.

The SCDNR said both boating incidents are still under investigation.

