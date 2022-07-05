Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Attorney General challenges federal requirements on fuel and electric vehicles

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, announced state grand jury indictments...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, announced state grand jury indictments totaling 124 charges against 34 people at a Wednesday news conference.(WIS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he is challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) corporate average fuel economy standards (CAFE) for certain cars and light trucks.

Wilson argued that the regulations are pushing to increase the number of electric vehicles on the roads nationwide. He added that he believes this push will negatively impact the automobile industry and the general economy.

“South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and agenda and this would saddle them with higher-priced electric vehicles,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, this challenge also opposes the Biden Administration’s climate change agenda. He argued that this proposed regulation goes against rules stating that the NHTSA’s can’t mandate electric vehicle by setting the CAFE standards. He added that this rule also involves state sovereignty interests.

In addition to South Carolina, Texas is leading the petition with Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, and Utah.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning on...
Four building fires caused by lightning strikes in North Myrtle Beach, firefighters say
Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand
Brother Shuckers restaurant in Carolina Forest announced on Tuesday that it is permanently...
Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases

Latest News

Horry County parents worry after federal free student meal program expires
After South Carolina’s so-called fetal heartbeat law went into effect following the U.S....
Planned Parenthood navigating changes under SC’s fetal heartbeat law
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Planned Parenthood navigating changes amid SC's fetal heartbeat law
Image courtesy of MGN.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting at Dillon County July 4 cookout