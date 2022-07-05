Popular Carolina Forest restaurant closing due to staffing shortage, food price increases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After 10 years of serving the Grand Strand, a popular Carolina Forest restaurant is closing.

Brother Shuckers announced on Facebook it’s closing its doors permanently on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that we have decided to close Brother Shuckers after 10 years effective July 5, 2022,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The post stated that high food and supply prices, along with staffing shortages, led to the decision. The restaurant added that it didn’t want these issues to affect the customers’ experience.

“It’s been an honor to get to know you and serve you through the years and you will be missed. Thanks for the memories,” the restaurant said in a message to its customers.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.