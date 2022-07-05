Victim shot in neck during weekend shooting at Florence County nightclub, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a nightclub over the weekend.

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the Lava Lounge nightclub on West Darlington Street where they found a victim who had been shot in the neck.

Deputies provided first aid to the victim until Florence County EMS arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 375.

