Marlboro County investigation uncovers marijuana grow operation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least a dozen marijuana plants and over 10 pounds of packaged marijuana were seized in Marlboro County as part of a joint investigation.

On June 30, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and deputies from the Uniformed Patrol Division conducted a search warrant at a residence in the Wallace community of Marlboro County.

According to the report, at the time of the search warrant, no occupants were at the residence.

A search of the residence yielded numerous marijuana plants and just over 10 pounds of packaged marijuana.

The residence had an “indoor grow operation” along with two firearms, packaging material, vacuum seal machines and a money counter, investigators said.

The street value of the seized plants and packaged marijuana is around $50,000.

Multiple arrests are expected in the case in the coming days, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

