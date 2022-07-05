Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian’s home

BETHUNE, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 3-year-old who was taken from his legal guardian’s home without permission.

Jasper Garcia, 3, was allegedly taken from his legal guardian’s home in Bethune on July 4 by Vanessa Weatherford, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasper was last seen wearing plaid shorts with a blue stripe, a blue t-shirt with a yellow truck emblem and black and blue flip-flops. He is described as three feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds, according to officials.

Vanessa was believed to be driving a dark green, spray-painted vehicle and may be in the Patrick, Hartsville or Cheraw areas.

If you have any information, call Investigator Mark Smith at 803-900-6389 or email him at mark.smith@kershaw.sc.gov.

