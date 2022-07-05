Investigation underway after 1 shot, killed in Darlington County, coroner confirms

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County coroner confirmed one person has died after an overnight shooting.

Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Bethel Road, which is off E. Lydia Highway in between Darlington and Hartsville.

Hardee has not released the name of the person who was killed.

WMBF News has reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to get more information on the deadly shooting. We are waiting to hear back.

