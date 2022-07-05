Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Investigation underway after 1 shot, killed in Darlington County, coroner confirms

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County coroner confirmed one person has died after an overnight shooting.

Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Bethel Road, which is off E. Lydia Highway in between Darlington and Hartsville.

Hardee has not released the name of the person who was killed.

WMBF News has reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to get more information on the deadly shooting. We are waiting to hear back.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning on...
Four building fires caused by lightning strikes in North Myrtle Beach, firefighters say
Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police searching for armed man who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman

Latest News

New camera installations can help officers follow up on crimes in Surfside Beach
Surfside Beach chief credits newly-installed cameras for quickly identifying wanted suspect in sex assault
.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach chief credits newly-installed cameras for quickly identifying wanted suspect in sex assault
Image courtesy of MGN.
Sheriff’s office makes arrest after deadly shooting at Dillon County 4th of July cookout
Police investigation.
Police make arrest after mother shot, killed in Lumberton home