Horry County parents worry after federal free student meal program expires

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For the past two years, school districts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were able to provide free meals to all students, thanks to waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Last week, the federal free school meal waiver program expired.

Now, parents whose income qualifies will need to fill out an application for students to receive free meals.

For parents like Amanda Motsinger, packing a school lunch takes a lot of time and money.

With the expiration of the free meal program, Motsinger says she isn’t looking as forward to the school year ahead as usual.

“It’s a big headache to have to account for extra meals especially if you have multiple kids,” said Motsinger. “You’re going through a lot of your basic necessities, you’re food that you’re planning for your weeknight meals if you’re having to pack those lunches every day.”

The application for meal waivers can be found on the Horry County Schools website or by clicking here.

Horry County Schools’ 2022 Summer Break Café program continues through July. For locations, dates and times, click here.

